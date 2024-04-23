SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,725 Shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 1,234.1% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AVGE traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.96. 23,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,346. The firm has a market cap of $333.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.83. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $55.77 and a 12-month high of $70.27.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Profile

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity portfolios holding a wide variety of securities with higher expected returns.

