SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 784 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

VXF stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $163.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,580. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.24. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $176.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.