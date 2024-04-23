SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 17,837 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,837 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1,339.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

REET stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $19.69 and a 12 month high of $24.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.71.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

