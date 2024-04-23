SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,831,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8,482.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,871,000 after purchasing an additional 972,908 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,584,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,246,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,887,000 after purchasing an additional 393,338 shares during the period. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,107,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,213,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,173. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $65.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.29.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

