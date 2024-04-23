SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Has $20.23 Million Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 608,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,725 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 5.8% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $20,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAU. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 262.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAU traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.83. 416,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,268. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $36.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.57 and a 200 day moving average of $33.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.98.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

