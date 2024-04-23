SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $239,000 in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steph & Co. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $155.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,212,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $62.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.89 and its 200 day moving average is $142.26. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

