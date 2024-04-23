SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,209 shares during the quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAR. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 10,544.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,360,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,999 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,886,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,879,000. Fidato Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,233,000. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,891,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.71. The company had a trading volume of 279,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,676. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.24 million, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $23.22.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

