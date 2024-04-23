SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $209,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 124,132,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,065,000 after buying an additional 1,726,718 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 108,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711,916 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,186,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,616 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,759,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,476 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 40,170,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,155,000 after purchasing an additional 965,155 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.39. 9,370,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,742,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.90. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $50.36.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

