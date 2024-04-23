SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 49,094 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 39,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 653,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 15,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 48,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.90 on Monday, reaching $77.02. 17,313,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,309,212. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.22. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.06.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

