SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 200 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.26. 1,183,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,527. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $113.34 and a one year high of $152.99.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. Evercore ISI downgraded American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

