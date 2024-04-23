SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 50 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 280.5% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV traded up $4.48 on Monday, hitting $502.01. 4,209,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,935,149. The business has a 50-day moving average of $513.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $479.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $405.54 and a 12 month high of $527.16.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

