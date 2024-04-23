SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 69 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 155,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,223,000 after acquiring an additional 13,910 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 34,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,220,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.05.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $5.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $310.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,153. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $335.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $324.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.40.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.91%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Sammie S. Mosier sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $513,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total transaction of $981,728.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,647,967.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sammie S. Mosier sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $513,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,840 shares of company stock worth $4,588,869 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

