SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 763.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $122.09. 3,290,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,722,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $87.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.94. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.92 and a 1-year high of $133.56.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.86%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.94.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,313. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $3,694,498.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 982,221 shares in the company, valued at $125,773,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock valued at $37,816,476. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

