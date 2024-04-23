SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,278 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,160,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,858,000. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,460,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 1,287.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 123,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equita Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,381,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVRE traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.40. The company had a trading volume of 38,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,087. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.60. The stock has a market cap of $409.73 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.96. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $43.95.

About Avantis Real Estate ETF

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

