Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cordant Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $59.21. 1,370,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,296. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $62.24. The firm has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.52.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

