ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc decreased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 69,354.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,486,000 after buying an additional 820,465 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,256,407,000 after acquiring an additional 595,697 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,467,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,217,000 after buying an additional 461,614 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 1,073.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 406,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $287,020,000 after buying an additional 371,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at about $135,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $8.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $722.57. 1,464,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,827. The company has a market cap of $148.40 billion, a PE ratio of 85.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $764.19 and a 200-day moving average of $703.95. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $427.68 and a 12 month high of $815.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities raised their price target on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $780.37.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

