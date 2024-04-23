Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,354 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Shopify were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Price Performance

NYSE:SHOP traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.57. 5,904,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,472,624. The company has a market capitalization of $90.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 774.20 and a beta of 2.22. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Shopify

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.