SingularityNET Trading Up 21.2% Over Last 7 Days (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001507 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $1.01 billion and $106.16 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 21.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00008895 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00011639 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66,791.86 or 0.99997469 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00011207 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00008943 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.47 or 0.00102506 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGIX is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,401,790,234 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,401,796,166.0050194 with 1,282,094,972.1533692 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 1.00693636 USD and is up 0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 250 active market(s) with $109,036,762.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

