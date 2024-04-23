SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 4,048 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 63.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,048 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 133.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the third quarter worth $56,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 188.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walker & Dunlop has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of WD traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.31. The company had a trading volume of 92,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,255. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.24 and a 200-day moving average of $90.45. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.06 and a 12 month high of $113.67.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $274.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 81.76%.

Insider Activity at Walker & Dunlop

In related news, Director Howard W. Smith III sold 20,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $1,886,730.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,508 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walker & Dunlop news, Director Howard W. Smith III sold 20,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $1,886,730.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 191,508 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,488.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $1,876,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 191,508 shares in the company, valued at $17,965,365.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,074 shares of company stock worth $4,328,255. Corporate insiders own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

Further Reading

