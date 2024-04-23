Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Splunk from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Splunk has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.31.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $156.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $82.19 and a fifty-two week high of $156.97. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 124.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The software company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.42. Splunk had a return on equity of 32,117.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Splunk will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 9.6% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in Splunk by 11.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

