Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) Director Steel Partners Holdings L.P. Acquires 701,246 Shares

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Free Report) Director Steel Partners Holdings L.P. acquired 701,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.83 per share, for a total transaction of $6,893,248.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 813,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,992,743.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 12th, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. bought 6 shares of Steel Connect stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $56.10.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. purchased 18,605 shares of Steel Connect stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.93 per share, for a total transaction of $166,142.65.

Steel Connect Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STCN traded up $0.78 on Monday, hitting $11.60. 13,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,324. Steel Connect, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $12.48. The company has a market capitalization of $72.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average is $9.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Connect

Steel Connect ( NASDAQ:STCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Connect had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The company had revenue of $43.05 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Connect by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 2,017,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,440,000 after acquiring an additional 18,261 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Steel Connect by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 328,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Steel Connect by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 149,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Connect in the third quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

Steel Connect Company Profile

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides supply chain services in the United States, Mainland China, Netherlands, and internationally. It offers product configuration and packaging, kitting, and assembly of components and parts into finished goods; and value-added processes, such as product testing, radio frequency identification tagging, product or service activation, language settings, personalization and engraving, multi-channel packaging, and packaging design services.

