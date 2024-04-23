Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target to C$196.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$182.00 to C$196.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FNV. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$146.00 to C$138.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$172.50 to C$170.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Veritas Investment Research increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$149.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$186.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$186.50.

FNV opened at C$162.00 on Friday. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of C$139.19 and a one year high of C$217.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a current ratio of 41.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$155.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$157.16.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$412.95 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 38.33%. Analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 4.2780116 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.477 dividend. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently -58.86%.

In other news, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 10,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$160.29, for a total transaction of C$1,722,952.91. In other news, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 10,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$160.29, for a total transaction of C$1,722,952.91. Also, Director Paul Brink sold 3,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.93, for a total value of C$547,513.85. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,839 shares of company stock worth $2,686,396. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

