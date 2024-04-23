Stifel Nicolaus Raises MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target to C$20.50

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

MAG has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.44.

Shares of TSE MAG opened at C$16.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 15.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of C$11.15 and a twelve month high of C$18.51. The firm has a market cap of C$1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 0.5547739 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 18,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.91, for a total transaction of C$317,552.89. In related news, Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 18,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.91, for a total value of C$317,552.89. Also, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 76,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.39, for a total value of C$1,250,172.99. Insiders have sold 106,704 shares of company stock worth $1,752,125 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

