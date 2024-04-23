StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Price Performance

NASDAQ SPCB opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. SuperCom has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $1.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SuperCom stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 661,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,244 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 11.00% of SuperCom worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 47.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Further Reading

