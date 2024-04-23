StockNews.com Lowers First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) to Sell

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

First Busey Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.89. The stock had a trading volume of 157,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,403. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.85. First Busey has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.61.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $108.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.74 million. Research analysts anticipate that First Busey will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at First Busey

Institutional Trading of First Busey

In other First Busey news, Director Karen M. Jensen purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,274. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other First Busey news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $52,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,219.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Karen M. Jensen purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,274. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,917 shares of company stock worth $117,215 and sold 6,900 shares worth $157,182. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in First Busey by 1,143.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in First Busey during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in First Busey by 40.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

Featured Articles

