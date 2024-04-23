Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the quarter. Synopsys accounts for 0.7% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of Synopsys worth $40,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 35.9% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $14,203,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $1,606,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Synopsys
In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at $35,726,501.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,181. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,726,501.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,832 shares of company stock worth $15,464,992. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Synopsys Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $4.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $515.49. 974,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.77, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $565.59 and its 200-day moving average is $535.24. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $360.36 and a one year high of $629.38.
Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.
Synopsys Profile
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
