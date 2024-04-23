Telemus Capital LLC Sells 11,801 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,801 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CEF. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 248.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 41,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $21.54 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.07.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

