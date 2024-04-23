Terra (LUNA) Price Reaches $0.67 on Major Exchanges

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Terra has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a total market cap of $483.05 million and approximately $29.63 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000882 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000645 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Terra

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 719,740,492 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

