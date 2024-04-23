TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Market Capitalization Tops $179.18 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 22nd. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $179.18 million and approximately $14.25 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00058863 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010438 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00022676 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00013400 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006106 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001111 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,962,127,488 coins and its circulating supply is 8,950,285,700 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

