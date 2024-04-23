United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.9 %

United Parcel Service stock traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $145.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,573,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,323,448. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Argus lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

