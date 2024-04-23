Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 498,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,965 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $27,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.84. 3,768,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,743,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.21.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

