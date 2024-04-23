Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Purchased by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,491,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $93,814,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,480,000 after purchasing an additional 319,165 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,050,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 42.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 779,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,591,000 after purchasing an additional 231,163 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VV traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $229.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,906. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.07. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $184.13 and a 52 week high of $241.38. The stock has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

