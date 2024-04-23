Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Acquired by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 159,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for 1.4% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $7,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 175.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1,927.7% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance
Shares of VTIP stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.83. The company had a trading volume of 561,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,609. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.55. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $48.17.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- It’s Time to Buy Into the Super Micro Computer Stock Implosion
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Merger or Not, Albertson’s Companies is a Good Buy
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be So
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.