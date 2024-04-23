Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is PDS Planning Inc’s 2nd Largest Position

PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,299 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 7.3% of PDS Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. PDS Planning Inc owned about 0.24% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $64,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 35.6% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $180.82. 320,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,820. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $192.44. The stock has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.65.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

