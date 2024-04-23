Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of PDS Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $11,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $972,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 29,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 231.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 13,713 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB remained flat at $49.97 during trading hours on Monday. 3,159,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,173,935. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day moving average is $49.94.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

