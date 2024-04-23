Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 665,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,762 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $38,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 23,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,438,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,933. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $60.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

