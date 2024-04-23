Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Purchased by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,735.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 40,000.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.92. 1,846,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,022,662. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $110.74. The firm has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.98.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

