Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Increased to C$22.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$21.63.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:VET opened at C$16.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of C$2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.54. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$13.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.60.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.59. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of C$522.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$593.34 million. On average, analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 1.8666667 earnings per share for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently -33.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Jenson Jit-Chang Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.50, for a total transaction of C$825,000.00. In related news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,300.00. Also, Senior Officer Jenson Jit-Chang Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.50, for a total value of C$825,000.00. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.