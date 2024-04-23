World Mobile Token (WMT) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $207.54 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One World Mobile Token token can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000548 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, World Mobile Token has traded 23.1% higher against the dollar. World Mobile Token has a market capitalization of $207.54 million and $2.57 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00058800 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00010572 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00022532 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00013374 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006106 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001108 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

World Mobile Token (CRYPTO:WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 566,306,717 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

Buying and Selling World Mobile Token

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

