Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Hits Market Capitalization of $9.84 Billion

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion and $1.95 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 87,587,464,211 coins and its circulating supply is 87,587,460,644 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 87,594,077,743.36261 with 87,594,060,655.45114 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.11115413 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $1,213,515.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

