Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Stake Lowered by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 770.4% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 7,722,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835,153 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,488,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,397,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 239.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 653,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 460,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. 9.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAN traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $5.05. 4,184,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,224,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.15. Banco Santander, S.A. has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.67 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 19.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.1027 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays raised Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Get Our Latest Report on SAN

About Banco Santander

(Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.