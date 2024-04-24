Barclays Boosts Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Price Target to $12.00

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Barclays from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on VLRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $12.40 to $11.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.02.

VLRS stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.76. The stock had a trading volume of 340,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,317. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.04 million, a PE ratio of 124.16 and a beta of 2.55.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.84 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 4.51%. Analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLRS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 174.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 14.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. 53.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

