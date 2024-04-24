Bitcoin Cash Hits 24-Hour Volume of $360.28 Million (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 24th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $9.53 billion and $360.28 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $484.02 or 0.00752416 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,696,372 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

