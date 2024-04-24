Dero (DERO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $8,786.46

Dero (DERO) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 24th. During the last week, Dero has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $46.15 million and $8,786.46 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $3.22 or 0.00004975 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64,820.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.00 or 0.00743597 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.57 or 0.00130466 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008882 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00041504 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.79 or 0.00186343 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00050916 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.21 or 0.00106776 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The official website for Dero is dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.