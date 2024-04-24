Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $15,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,877,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,875,434,000 after purchasing an additional 387,545 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 4.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,774,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,078,000 after purchasing an additional 123,572 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,555,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $432,945,000 after purchasing an additional 41,545 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,294,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,224,000 after purchasing an additional 85,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,173,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,142,000 after buying an additional 48,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.33. 347,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,503. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.64 and its 200-day moving average is $200.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.72 and a 52-week high of $231.86.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.60%.

ECL has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $237.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.47.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

