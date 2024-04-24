GAMMA Investing LLC Buys Shares of 3,777 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,777 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.21. 900,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,361,574. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.32 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The company has a market cap of $77.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

Several research analysts have commented on EOG shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.19.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

