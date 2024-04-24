Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 13,482 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,482 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Henry Schein worth $7,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSIC. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of HSIC opened at $72.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $85.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.30 and a 200 day moving average of $72.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HSIC

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In other Henry Schein news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,585,125.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at $15,585,125.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.