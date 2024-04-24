KOK Price Tops $0.0046 on Exchanges (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. KOK has a total market cap of $2.32 million and $424,669.47 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KOK has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One KOK token can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00008735 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00011988 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,381.44 or 1.00081570 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00011683 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00008877 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.60 or 0.00101972 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00471807 USD and is up 1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $457,967.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.