Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Has $990,000 Stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 20.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 339,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 22.3% during the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 72,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE CVE traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,899,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,255,332. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.02. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 2.15.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1033 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 25.95%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.