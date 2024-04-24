Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.31 and last traded at $2.34. 8,643,018 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 34,384,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.90 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.34.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.72.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 57.00% and a negative net margin of 475.15%. The company had revenue of $157.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCID. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Lucid Group by 150.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 160,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 96,451 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Lucid Group by 27.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Lucid Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 139,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Lucid Group by 24.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

